Pivot Points Daily
Analytics & Forecasts

Pivot Points Daily

30 January 2017, 15:17
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
154

Pivot Points

Daily

Last Updated: Jan 30, 6:00 am -08:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.0561.06271.06631.06941.0731.07611.0828
USD/JPY113.8114.44114.76115.07115.4115.71116.34
GBP/USD1.24161.24831.25161.2551.25821.26161.2683
USD/CHF0.98790.99380.99650.99971.00241.00561.0115
EUR/CHF1.06531.06711.0681.06881.06981.07061.0724
AUD/USD0.7420.74820.75150.75440.75760.76060.7667
USD/CAD1.30021.30671.3111.31321.31751.31971.3262
NZD/USD0.71560.72080.72370.72610.72890.73130.7366
EUR/GBP0.84240.84710.84980.85180.85450.85660.8613
EUR/JPY121.71122.37122.74123.03123.41123.69124.35
GBP/JPY142.92143.66144.04144.39144.78145.13145.87
CHF/JPY113.95114.53114.85115.11115.44115.7116.28
GBP/CHF1.24061.24761.25071.25451.25771.26151.2685
USD/SEK8.73548.79088.82148.84628.87688.90158.9569
USD/NOK8.2098.27368.30828.33838.37288.40298.4675
EUR/AUD1.40211.41011.41381.41821.42191.42621.4342
EUR/CAD1.38511.39471.40091.40431.41061.4141.4236
AUD/CAD0.97480.98250.98760.99030.99540.9981.0058
AUD/JPY85.5986.286.5386.8187.1487.4388.04
CAD/JPY86.5787.187.387.6487.8488.1888.71

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.