Pivot Points Daily
Analytics & Forecasts

Pivot Points Daily

4 January 2017, 13:53
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
164

Pivot Points

Daily

Last Updated: Jan 4, 3:30 pm +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.01111.026081.033221.041061.04821.056041.07102
USD/JPY115.022116.431117.079117.84118.488119.249120.658
GBP/USD1.203091.213861.218711.224631.229481.23541.24617
USD/CHF1.002281.014731.020951.027181.03341.039631.05208
EUR/CHF1.061771.065631.067221.069491.071081.073351.07721
AUD/USD0.708890.715010.718260.721130.724380.727250.73337
USD/CAD1.33021.336481.33951.342761.345781.349041.35532
NZD/USD0.674430.683420.687490.692410.696480.70140.71039
EUR/GBP0.833350.841310.845660.849270.853620.857230.86519
EUR/JPY120.561121.625122.063122.689123.127123.753124.817
GBP/JPY140.554142.434143.244144.314145.124146.194148.074
CHF/JPY112.917113.786114.173114.655115.042115.524116.393
GBP/CHF1.236641.247871.252141.25911.263371.270331.28156
USD/SEK8.947479.050879.103839.154279.207239.257679.36107
USD/NOK8.533328.594578.623738.655828.684988.717078.77832
EUR/AUD1.402211.423231.431961.444251.452981.465271.48629
EUR/CAD1.362031.380081.388441.398131.406491.416181.43423
AUD/CAD0.952840.960570.964610.96830.972340.976030.98376
AUD/JPY82.61683.76584.35784.91485.50686.06387.212
CAD/JPY85.46686.57287.11887.67888.22488.78489.89
XAU/USD1119.181137.711481156.221166.521174.741193.26

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.