Pivot Points Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points Hourly

21 November 2016, 05:37
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
89

Pivot Points

Hourly

Last Updated: Nov 21, 7:30 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.055811.05771.058591.059591.060481.061481.06337
USD/JPY110.526110.792110.942111.058111.208111.324111.59
GBP/USD1.23061.23211.232981.23361.234481.23511.2366
USD/CHF1.007021.008481.009261.009941.010721.01141.01286
EUR/CHF1.069411.069831.070031.070251.070451.070671.07109
AUD/USD0.72830.730050.730840.73180.732590.733550.7353
USD/CAD1.344461.346251.347171.348041.348961.349831.35162
NZD/USD0.697660.698930.69960.70020.700870.701470.70274
EUR/GBP0.856730.857740.858130.858750.859140.859760.86077
EUR/JPY117.45117.566117.641117.682117.757117.798117.914
GBP/JPY136.554136.784136.932137.014137.162137.244137.474
CHF/JPY109.688109.818109.898109.948110.028110.078110.208
GBP/CHF1.243731.244871.24561.246011.246741.247151.24829
USD/SEK9.2089.227659.238219.24739.257869.266959.2866
USD/NOK8.555868.572028.580588.588188.596748.604348.6205
EUR/AUD1.443241.445391.446621.447541.448771.449691.45184
EUR/CAD1.42521.426891.427671.428581.429361.430271.43196
AUD/CAD0.983540.985080.985760.986620.98730.988160.9897
AUD/JPY81.02381.15481.21981.28581.3581.41681.547
CAD/JPY82.11482.24382.31882.37282.44782.50182.63
XAU/USD1206.341208.661209.71210.981212.021213.31215.62

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.