Pivot Points Hourly
Analytics & Forecasts

Pivot Points Hourly

2 November 2016, 17:32
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
102

Pivot Points

Hourly


Last Updated: Nov 2, 7:15 pm +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.108241.109771.110771.11131.11231.112831.11436
USD/JPY102.948103.095103.157103.242103.304103.389103.536
GBP/USD1.225961.228361.229881.230761.232281.233161.23556
USD/CHF0.967690.969060.969530.970430.97090.97180.97317
EUR/CHF1.076081.077231.07791.078381.079051.079531.08068
AUD/USD0.763720.765270.76590.766820.767450.768370.76992
USD/CAD1.331851.335311.336961.338771.340421.342231.34569
NZD/USD0.726880.728130.728790.729380.730040.730630.73188
EUR/GBP0.899470.901150.901950.902830.903630.904510.90619
EUR/JPY114.324114.534114.655114.744114.865114.954115.164
GBP/JPY126.47126.771126.943127.072127.244127.373127.674
CHF/JPY106.14106.267106.336106.394106.463106.521106.648
GBP/CHF1.19041.192371.193471.194341.195441.196311.19828
USD/SEK8.858938.880438.887878.901938.909378.923438.94493
USD/NOK8.160978.173078.179138.185178.191238.197278.20937
EUR/AUD1.441011.444971.447561.448931.451521.452891.45685
EUR/CAD1.480081.483921.486161.487761.491.49161.49544
AUD/CAD1.020041.023321.024761.02661.028041.029881.03316
AUD/JPY78.80778.99479.05779.18179.24479.36879.555
CAD/JPY76.55476.83176.96377.10877.2477.38577.662
XAU/USD1299.291301.441302.751303.591304.91305.741307.89

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.