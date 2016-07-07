Pairs for intraday trading

WDAIC as a company always here to keep you updated.

From the publication of the FOMC protocols there was nothing of specific interest to report.

The trade direction bias has not changed. JPY and Gold as previously used as a safe haven assets and traded up.

Today ADP preliminary data on unemployment is expected. As we have seen in the past month, the news is not the best time to trade due to market uncertainty.





WDAIC are using a unique trend filtering technique with 70-95% confidence and do not rely or use the news events in this filtering process.

I Filtering with currency strength:



Strong currencies: AUD, JPY, EUR

Weak currencies: GBP, NZD, USD

Only long positions.

EUR/GBP, AUD/USD, AUD/NZD

Only short positions.

GBP/AUD, NZD/CHF, NZD/CAD





II Trend filter for intraday scalping (binary trading):



Only short positions: GBPUSD, GBPJPY, GBPCHF, GBPAUD



Only long positions: EURGBP, SILVER, GOLD

Disclamer: These recommendations are not an indication for immediate entry. Please follow you individual strategies. Materials are used only to assist traders in making decisions on the intraday. If you want to ask questions - write to us on FB page, there you can find details of our signal service. Also, follow us on Twitter.

Company WDAIC



