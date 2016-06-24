Opening DAX index future after Brexit 24-06-2016 10% lower.
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Opening DAX index future after Brexit 24-06-2016 10% lower.

24 June 2016, 11:10
Snelle Moda
Snelle Moda
0
240

The day after Brexit 24-06-2016

Opening DAX index future, almost 10% lower. Biggest market crash in recent history!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8qwP2sPnfS0

#DAX Index, Brexit, crash, future opening, 24-06-2016, market opening, market crash