All Blogs / Market News All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Market News Opening DAX index future after Brexit 24-06-2016 10% lower. 24 June 2016, 11:10 Snelle Moda 0 240 The day after Brexit 24-06-2016Opening DAX index future, almost 10% lower. Biggest market crash in recent history!https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8qwP2sPnfS0 #DAX Index, Brexit, crash, future opening, 24-06-2016, market opening, market crash To add comments, please log in or register The 30-Minute Wipeout: Why Gold & Silver Just Crashed (And What Comes Next) Analytics & Forecasts 301 0 1 The Financial Prophecy: Gold, the AI Bubble, Crypto, and Wall Street’s Cassandra Warning for 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 544 0 Why Your Strategy Fails When Markets Change (And How to Adapt) Trading Ideas 234 0 Navigating Market Turbulence: A Close Look at Black Monday 2024 through PracticeSimulator Analytics & Forecasts 292 0 1 Is the market going to crash? Trading Ideas 368 3 3 (15 October 2019 ) DAILY MARKET BRIEF 1：Brexit and trade war talks take centre stage Analytics & Forecasts 214 0 (26 September 2019) DAILY MARKET BRIEF 1：Brexit crisis worsens the pound Analytics & Forecasts 201 0 May Loses Control of Brexit Process as Parliament Takes Over Analytics & Forecasts 238 0 2 (12 MARCH 2019)DAILY MARKET BRIEF 1:Brexit optimism spikes sterling Market News 176 0 Brexit News Events 288 0 2 Liquidity Profile Analytics & Forecasts 17 0 $600 → $2,000+ in One Week: Live Proof from Apex Drawdown Zero (GBPJPY Results) My Trading 29 0 Five Trading Days, One Valid Measurement: Auditing a Live Forward Test Trading Systems 33 0 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual Analytics & Forecasts 37 0 The 3 Seconds That Decide Your Trade — And the Panel That Gives Them Back Other 34 0 1 FIVE STAR EA - COMMING SOON! Analytics & Forecasts 29 0 Axi Select vs Darwinex Zero: Two Roads to Serious Capital (I Trade Both) My Trading 37 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 51 0 1 223 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 62 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 53 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB