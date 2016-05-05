FxWirePro: USD/SGD Fails to Break Key Resistance at 1.3628, Good to Sell on Rallies

USD/SGD is currently trading around 1.3558 marks.

is currently trading around 1.3558 marks. It made intraday high at 1.3594 and low at 1.3553 levels.

Intraday bias remains bearish till the time pair holds initial resistance level at 1.3628.

A sustained close above 1.3628 tests key resistances at 1.3772/ 1.3817/ 1.3842 marks respectively.

A daily close below 1.3507 will drag the parity down towards 1.3420/1.3352/1.3318/1.3302 levels.



We prefer to take short position in USD/SGD around 1.3575, stop loss 1.3628 and target 1.3420/1.3352 marks.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









