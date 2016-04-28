FxWirePro: Swedish Krona Gains Against Euro Ahead of Retail Sales Data

EUR/SEK is currently trading around 9.152 levels.

is currently trading around 9.152 levels. It made intraday high at 9.1633 and low at 9.1495 levels.

Intraday bias remains bearish for the moment.

A daily close below 9.1437 will tests key supports at 9.1273 and 9.0846 marks.

Alternatively, reversal from key support test key resistances at 9.1743/ 9.1907/ 9.1880/ 9.2050 marks.

Important to note here that 20D, 30D and 55D EMA heads down in daily chart and confirms the bearish trend.

Today Sweden will release retail sales data at 0730 GMT. Market anticipates a rise of 0.5% m/m vs -0.2% m/m previous release.



We prefer to take short position in EUR/SEK at 9.1520, stop loss 9.1633 and target 9.1437/ 9.1273 marks.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









