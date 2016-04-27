Asian Markets Mix ahead of FOMC, Gold Remains Supported Above Key Resistance at $1242

Major Asian indices are trading on a mix note on Wednesday as later today US will release interest rate decision.



Japanese Yen gains in early Asian hours while gold breaks key resistance at $1242 and trading around $1244 levels.



Japan's Nikkei 225 index was trading 0.11% lower at 17,334.33 points in Tokyo on Wednesday morning, while the broader Topix index fell 0.29% to 1,387.62 points.



Hong Kong’s hang seng index to open down 0.2 pct at 21,372.33 points. Shanghai composite index to open up 0.1 pct at 2,967.19 points while China's CSI300 index to open up 0.1 pct at 3,181.93 points.



South Korea's Kospi index slipped 0.14% lower to 2,017.54 points on Wednesday morning in Seoul.



New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was trading 0.16% lower at 6,784.86 points in Wellington.



Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index was trading 0.68 pct higher at 5,256.60 points in early trade.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









