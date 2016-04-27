FxWirePro: Nikkei225 Faces Strong Resistance at 17800, Good to Sell on Rallies

Major resistance - 17800 (22nd Apr 2016)

The index has retreated after making a high of 17510 yesterday. It is currently trading around 17230.Short term trend is slightly bearish as long as resistance 17800 holds.

The index major resistance is around 17800 and any break above will take the index to next level 18150/18300/18500.The minor resistance is around 17525.

On the lower side major support is around 17200 and break below will drag the index down till 16900/16650 (200 day 4 HMA) in short term. The minor support is around 17500 (7 day 4 EMA).

Short term weakness can be seen only below 15000.



It is good to sell on rallies around 17500 with SL around 17800 for the TP of 17400/17200/16900.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









