FxWirePro: GBP/JPY Faces Strong Support at 160, Good to Buy at Dips

Major resistance -162.60

Major support – 158 (21 day 4HMA)

The pair has opened higher today morning around 161.74 and started to decline from that level. It is currently trading around 160.60.

Short term trend is still bullish as long as support 158 holds.

On the lower side minor support is around 160 and any break below that level will drag the pair down till 159.15/158.49/158.

The pair’s resistance is around 160.75 (55 day EMA) and break above targets 161.75/162.60 level.

Overall trend reversal only above 164.10.



It is good to buy at dips around 160.10-20 with SL around 159.15 for the TP of 160.75/161.75/162.55





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









