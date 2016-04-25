FxWirePro: Turkish Lira Continues to Fall Against US Dollar, Intraday Bias Remains Bullish

USD/TRY is currently trading at 2.8463 levels.

is currently trading at 2.8463 levels. It made intraday high at 2.8520 and low at 2.8421 levels.

Intraday bias remains bullish for the moment.

A daily close below 2.8402 will take the parity down towards 2.8217 marks.

On the other side, reversal from 2.8098 will take the parity higher towards key resistances at 2.8595/ 2.8738 and 2.8915 marks.



We prefer to take long position in USD/TRY around 2.8460, stop loss 2.8402 and target 2.8595 levels.





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