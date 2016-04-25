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FxWirePro: Turkish Lira Continues to Fall Against US Dollar, Intraday Bias Remains Bullish
- USD/TRY is currently trading at 2.8463 levels.
- It made intraday high at 2.8520 and low at 2.8421 levels.
- Intraday bias remains bullish for the moment.
- A daily close below 2.8402 will take the parity down towards 2.8217 marks.
- On the other side, reversal from 2.8098 will take the parity higher towards key resistances at 2.8595/ 2.8738 and 2.8915 marks.
We prefer to take long position in USD/TRY around 2.8460, stop loss 2.8402 and target 2.8595 levels.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com