Commodity Currency Technicals

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With a lot going on in the Vantage FX office this morning, just a quick note featuring a few charts and carries on from the commodities trading theme we’ve been following recently in the Forex News Centre. With Oil filling the Doha disappointment gap (but pausing at swing highs which we’ll talk more about on the @VantageFX Twitter account today), I wanted to take a look at some of the commodity currencies, most notably the Canadian Dollar. Each of these daily charts are the same, just the first is scrolled back on MT4 to highlight where the trend line highlighted is drawn from. You can argue how you ... READ MORE