Pivot Points Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points Hourly

18 April 2016, 12:03
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
134

Pivot Points

Hourly

Last Updated: Apr 18, 1:01 pm +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.127891.129221.129871.130551.13121.131881.13321
USD/JPY108.073108.235108.301108.397108.463108.559108.721
GBP/USD1.415671.417261.418091.418851.419681.420441.42203
USD/CHF0.963210.964030.964490.964850.965310.965670.96649
EUR/CHF1.089721.090371.090731.091021.091381.091671.09232
AUD/USD0.766560.768410.769550.770260.77140.772110.77396
USD/CAD1.283541.286151.287181.288761.289791.291371.29398
NZD/USD0.690350.691780.69250.693210.693930.694640.69607
EUR/GBP0.794910.795830.796250.796750.797170.797670.79859
EUR/JPY122.196122.374122.449122.552122.627122.73122.908
GBP/JPY153.188153.497153.633153.806153.942154.115154.424
CHF/JPY111.931112.12112.2112.309112.389112.498112.687
GBP/CHF1.366251.367721.36851.369191.369971.370661.37213
USD/SEK8.102528.11228.118268.121888.127948.131568.14124
USD/NOK8.205228.221628.229648.238028.246048.254428.27082
EUR/AUD1.461491.464411.465531.467331.468451.470251.47317
EUR/CAD1.451521.454291.45541.457061.458171.459831.4626
AUD/CAD0.990220.991460.992170.99270.993410.993940.99518
AUD/JPY83.06283.27683.483.4983.61483.70483.918
CAD/JPY83.63383.86283.98384.09184.21284.3284.549

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.