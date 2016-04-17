Yen Speculators Continue to Press

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Speculators were undeterred by the threat of BOJ intervention. In the CFTC reporting period ending April 12, speculators boosted their net and gross long yen positions to new record highs. The bulls added 2k contracts to their gross long position to give them 100.1k yen futures contracts. The bulls, who had tried picking a bottom over the past two reporting periods, gave up and reduced their gross short position by 4.1k contracts to 33.9k. The resulted in a 6k increase in the net long position, lifting it to 66.2k contracts. Speculators reduced euro exposure. The bulls liquidated 8.8k contracts, reduced the net ... READ MORE