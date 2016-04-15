FxWirePro: AUD/CAD Finds Strong Resistance at 0.9915 Levels, Break Above Could See Further Upside

Aussie bulls buoyed by RBA's upbeat Financial Stability Review and renewed risk-on sentiment triggered by positive China data.

bulls buoyed by RBA's upbeat Financial Stability Review and renewed risk-on sentiment triggered by positive China data. FSR noted that the Australian financial system remains in good shape and “overall household resilience remains sound, supported by jobs growth and low rates.”

The Chinese macro updates came in positive, with the GDP figures meeting expectations, while the industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset data outpacing estimates.

AUD/CAD is trading by session highs at 0.9901, with scope for further upside.

is trading by session highs at 0.9901, with scope for further upside. The pair finds strong resistance at 0.9915 levels, break above could see test of 0.9930 and the 0.9965.

Our previous call (http://www.econotimes.com/FxWirePro-AUD-CAD-breaks-strong-resistance-at-09825-good-to-buy-dips-194657) has hit all targets.



Recommendation: Book partial profits, raise stops to 0.9864, target 0.9930/0.9965





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