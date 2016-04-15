SGD: MAS Surprises with a Zero Slope - Nomura

Research Team at Nomura, notes that the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced a shift to a zero rate of appreciation of the S$NEER policy band, with no change to the mid-point or slope.



Key Quotes



• “Consensus and Nomura expectations were for no change to FX policy.



• We expect MAS policy to remain unchanged over the remainder of the year, but we attach an approximate 30% probability to further easing, given the potential external headwinds for the economy. Following today’s policy move, any further easing would most likely take the form of a re-centering of the mid-point of the policy band.



• Following the significant depreciation in S$NEER, we reduce our short S$NEER position by 50%. We continue to expect it to trade in a -1.0 to +0.5% range around the mid-point. We also remain short SGD/MYR.



• Q1 GDP growth was unchanged in Q1 from Q4 at 1.8% y-o-y, with some improvement in manufacturing and construction offset by weaker services sectors. We maintain our full-year 2016 forecast of 1.8% (official forecast: 1.0-3.0%).



• The MAS expects core inflation to be in the lower half of its unchanged 0.5%-1.5% forecast range, consistent with our forecast of only a slight rise to 0.7% in 2016 from 0.5% in 2015.



• On rates, we suggest investors maintain a flattening bias in SGD rates. We maintain our recommendation to receive 6mfwd2s5s10s in SGD IRS.”



(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

