FxWirePro: AUD/JPY Edges Lower from Session Highs at 84.77, Further Upside

AUD/JPY hit fresh nine-day highs of 84.77, and there is scope for test of 85 levels.

hit fresh nine-day highs of 84.77, and there is scope for test of 85 levels. Upside in the pair gathered significant pace after release of RBA’s Financial Stability Review (FSR).

FSR noted that the Australian financial system remains in good shape and “overall household resilience remains sound, supported by jobs growth and low rates.”

The Chinese macro updates came in positive, with the GDP figures meeting expectations, while the industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset data outpacing estimates.

Data triggered a renewed risk-on wave in the markets and sent the higher-yielding currencies such as the AUD higher.

Our previous call (http://www.econotimes.com/FxWirePro-AUD-JPY-extends-gains-above-10-DMA-at-8350-stay-long-193866) has hit all targets.

We advise booking full profits for now. AUD/JPY finds strong resistance at 84.80/90 zone. Breaks above could see test of 85.40 and then 85.70 levels.





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