FxWirePro: USD/KRW Fails to Find Support Above 1153, Intraday Bias Remains Neutral

USD/KRW is currently trading around 1150 levels.

is currently trading around 1150 levels. It made intraday high at 1154 and low at 1150 levels.

Intraday bias remains neutral for the moment.

A daily close above 1153 will drag the parity up towards key resistances at 1168/1172/1180/1193 marks.

Alternatively, a sustained close below 1142 tests key supports at 1129/1122 marks respectively.

Today South Korea released trade balance data with flat numbers at 9.90B m/m vs 9.80B previous release.

Exports came at -8.1%m/m vs -8.2% m/m previous release while imports stood at -13.9% m/m vs -13.8% m/m previous release.



Positioning is inconclusive at this point, with prices offering no clear cut signal to initiate a long or short trade. We will continue to remain on sidelines for the time being.





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