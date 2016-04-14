FXWIREPRO: South Korean Won Falls by 1 Pct Against US Dollar, Good to Buy on Dips
Analytics & Forecasts

FXWIREPRO: South Korean Won Falls by 1 Pct Against US Dollar, Good to Buy on Dips

14 April 2016, 06:19
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
108

FXWIREPRO: South Korean Won Falls by 1 Pct Against US Dollar, Good to Buy on Dips

  • USD/KRW is currently trading around 1155 levels. 
  • It made intraday high at 1156 and low at 1144 levels. 
  • Intraday bias remains bullish for the moment. 
  • A daily close above 1153 will drag the parity up towards key resistances at 1168/1172/1180/1193 marks. 
  • Alternatively, a sustained close below 1142 tests key supports at 1129/1122 marks respectively.

We prefer to take long position in USD/KRW above 1153, stop loss 1141 and target 1172 levels.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com



#Fxwirepro, Good to Buy on Dips, South Korean Won falls by 1 Pct Against US Dollar