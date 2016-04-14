FXWIREPRO: South Korean Won Falls by 1 Pct Against US Dollar, Good to Buy on Dips

USD/KRW is currently trading around 1155 levels.

is currently trading around 1155 levels. It made intraday high at 1156 and low at 1144 levels.

Intraday bias remains bullish for the moment.

A daily close above 1153 will drag the parity up towards key resistances at 1168/1172/1180/1193 marks.

Alternatively, a sustained close below 1142 tests key supports at 1129/1122 marks respectively.



We prefer to take long position in USD/KRW above 1153, stop loss 1141 and target 1172 levels.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









