FXWIREPRO: USD/ZAR Fails to Break Key Support at 14.64, Good to Buy on Dips

Pair is currently trading around 14.76 marks.

It made intraday high at 14.78 and low at 14.66 levels.

Intraday bias remains bullish till the time pair holds key support level at 14.64 levels.

Alternatively, current downward trend will drag the parity towards key support level at 14.26/13.91 levels.

On the other side, reversal from 14.64 will take the parity higher towards 14.92/ 15.16 marks respectively.



We prefer to take long position in USD/ZAR around 14.72, stop loss 14.64 and target 15.05/15.25 levels.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









