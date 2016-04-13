FXWIREPRO: USD/ZAR Fails to Break Key Support at 14.64, Good to Buy on Dips
Analytics & Forecasts

FXWIREPRO: USD/ZAR Fails to Break Key Support at 14.64, Good to Buy on Dips

13 April 2016, 11:59
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
123

FXWIREPRO: USD/ZAR Fails to Break Key Support at 14.64, Good to Buy on Dips

  • Pair is currently trading around 14.76 marks. 
  • It made intraday high at 14.78 and low at 14.66 levels. 
  • Intraday bias remains bullish till the time pair holds key support level at 14.64 levels. 
  • Alternatively, current downward trend will drag the parity towards key support level at 14.26/13.91 levels. 
  • On the other side, reversal from 14.64 will take the parity higher towards 14.92/ 15.16 marks respectively.

We prefer to take long position in USD/ZAR around 14.72, stop loss 14.64 and target 15.05/15.25 levels.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com



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