4 top reasons to use a stop loss

4 top reasons to use stop loss





– “Stop Loss” is probably the very second term you learn in Forex after “Take profit” . But do you really need a Stop Loss ??

– Well, we will answer this extremely critical question needed for trading in the next 5 top reasons to use stop loss.

1- Anxiety, cloud thinking and uncertainty

– First thing you learn after years of trading and enough losses, Is that your emotions are always in a game of domination/control with you, Either you gain control of your emotions, Or you get controlled by them .

And maybe that’s why trading is considered a “risky” activity by most people, and only these special people who are able to get 100% control over their emotions will prevail .

So back to our point, first reason to use a stop loss, would be controlling the anxiety of “I made a bad decision, I must get out of this trade now !”. You will always get in caught in this cycle of Anxiety, Fear and Indecisiveness, when you don’t use a stop loss and not 100% sure when to exit the trade.

And trust me when I tell you this : <<Read More from the source link>>