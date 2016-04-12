0
112
FXWIREPRO: USD/KRW Fails to Sustain Below Key Support at 1142, Likely to Stay Range Bound
- USD/KRW is currently trading around 1146 levels.
- It made intraday high at 1147 and low at 1141 levels.
- Intraday bias remains neutral for the moment.
- Key support and resistance levels are seen at 1142 and 1153 marks respectively. A sustain break of either side is require to confirm the bullish or bearish trend.
- A daily close above 1153 will drag the parity up towards key resistances at 1168/1172/1180/1193 marks.
- Alternatively, a sustain close below 1142 tests key supports at 1129/1122 marks respectively.
Positioning is inconclusive at this point, with prices offering no clear cut signal to initiate a long or short trade. We will continue to remain on sidelines for the time being.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com