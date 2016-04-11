Short CHF/JPY – Deutsche Bank

Research Team at Deutsche Bank, suggests to go short on the CHF/JPY as their preferred G10 trade of the week with entry being 113.30 level, while maintaining a stop loss of 118.50 for the target of 101.50.



Key Quotes



“The yen correction may have some way still to run on valuation grounds. One way to play is against CHF, which is an expensive currency, removes much of yen’s beta to risk-on/risk-off and also works from a relative flow standpoint, as Switzerland’s current account recycling picks up as Japan’s slows down.”





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

