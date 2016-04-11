FXWIREPRO: South African Rand Gains 1 Percent Against US Dollar, Good to Sell on Rallies
Analytics & Forecasts

FXWIREPRO: South African Rand Gains 1 Percent Against US Dollar, Good to Sell on Rallies

11 April 2016, 11:53
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
108

FXWIREPRO: South African Rand Gains 1 Percent Against US Dollar, Good to Sell on Rallies

  • Pair is currently trading at 14.81 marks. 
  • It made intraday high at 14.98 and low at 14.75 levels. 
  • Intraday bias remains bearish till the time pair holds key resistance level at 15.05 levels. 
  • Alternatively, current downward trend will drag the parity towards key support level at 14.64/ 14.26 levels.

We prefer to take short position in USD/ZAR around 14.87, stop loss 15.05 and target 14.64/ 14.26 levels thereafter.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com



#Fxwirepro, South African Rand, Good to Sell on Rallies, Gains 1 Percent Against US Dollar