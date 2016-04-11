EUR/GBP Faces Resistance at 0.8162/0.8200 – Commerzbank

In view of Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank, the European cross faces strong resistance in the 0.8162/0.8200 band.



Key Quotes



“EUR/GBP has recently reached target, has a 13 count on the daily chart, complex divergence of the daily RSI and directly overhead lies the 2008-2016 resistance line, which is located just above here at .8162/0.8200 – we will now sell this currency pair”.





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

