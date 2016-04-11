Asian Markets Start the New Week on a Mix Note, Gold Hovers Around $1250

All the major Asian markets are trading on a mix note on Monday. From the data front from China, Country’s Consumer-price inflation was unchanged at a 19-month high. The CPI rose at a steady pace of 2.3% year-on-year in March, coming in slightly weaker than the median forecast of 2.4%.



Today Japan released core machinery orders with positive numbers at -9.2% m/m vs -11.8% m/m consensus forecast.



The USD/JPY fell to a fresh October-2014 low of 107.71 on Monday morning in Asia, having closed last week just above the 108.00 mark. On the other side, Gold hovers around $1250 marks.



The Nikkei 225 index plummeted 1.01% to 15,661.76 points within the first hour of trade, while the broader Topix index plunged 1.28% to 1,271.16 points.



Chinese markets opened the week on a mixed note, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was trading 0.64% higher to 20,504.21 points and the Shanghai Composite rallying 1.41% to 3,027.09 points.



South Korea's Kospi index slipped 0.14% lower to 1,969.73 points on Monday morning.



Australia's main index, the S&P/ASX 200, fell 0.10% to 4,932.70 points on Monday morning in Sydney.



In New Zealand the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was trading little down at 6,724.76 points on Monday afternoon.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









