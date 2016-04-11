FXWIREPRO: AUD/JPY Holds Above Strong Trendline Support at 80.75, Weakness to Resume on Breaks Below 80.75



Our previous call (http://www.econotimes.com/FxWirePro-AUD-JPY-holds-cloud-top-support-at-8290-good-to-go-short-on-breaks-below-190866) has hit all targets.

Momentum studies are still bearish. Further downside on charts. Pair finds strong trendline support at 80.75. Weakness to resume on breaks below.

Aussie largely unchanged after the release of Chinese March CPI which slightly missed forecasts.

China March CPI was up 2.3% y/y vs expectations at 2.4%. At the same time, the PPI arrived as -4.3% y/y vs an expected -4.6%.

Australia released the February Home loans at the same time arriving +1.5%m/m vs expected 2.0% but vs -4.4% prior.

Resistance for the pair is seen at 82.12 (cloud base) ahead of 82.18 (5-DMA) and then 82.47 (Apr 8th highs).

On the downside supports are located at 81.10 (Apr 8th lows), 80.75 (rising trendline) and 80.69 (Apr 7th lows).



Recommendation: Book full profits and exit trade. Fresh shorts advised only on breaks below 80.75, target 79.60





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









