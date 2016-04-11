0
120
Yen is Over-Stretched - BBH
Analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman explained conditions surrounding the Yen.
Key Quotes:
"The yen is a stretch as illustrated by the weekly close below the lower Bollinger Band (~JPY108.85).'
"However, there have been a few weekly downdrafts of the dollar that were larger, without sparking an intervention. "
"We
also recognize some preliminary sign that seasonality is playing a
role. Of the past 11 years, the dollar has fallen in seven of the
Aprils, including four of the past five."
(Market News Provided by FXstreet)