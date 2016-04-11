Yen is Over-Stretched - BBH
Analytics & Forecasts

Yen is Over-Stretched - BBH

11 April 2016, 04:00
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
120

Yen is Over-Stretched - BBH

Analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman explained conditions surrounding the Yen.

Key Quotes:

"The yen is a stretch as illustrated by the weekly close below the lower Bollinger Band (~JPY108.85).'

"However, there have been a few weekly downdrafts of the dollar that were larger, without sparking an intervention. "

"We also recognize some preliminary sign that seasonality is playing a role. Of the past 11 years, the dollar has fallen in seven of the Aprils, including four of the past five."


(Market News Provided by FXstreet)



#yen, BBH, is over-stretched