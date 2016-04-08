FXWIREPRO: Japanese Yen Falls Slightly Despite Better Than expected Current Account Data

USD/JPY is currently trading around 108.65 marks.

is currently trading around 108.65 marks. It made intraday high at 108.81 and low at 108.06 levels.

Today Japan released current account data with positive numbers.

The current account surplus expanded from ¥520.8 billion in January to ¥2.43 trillion in February, coming in higher than the median analyst forecast of a ¥2.03 trillion surplus.

Export receipts grew from ¥5.35 trillion in January to ¥5.64 trillion in February, while import payments fell from ¥5.77 trillion to ¥5.22 trillion.

Pair was seen trading at its weakest level in 18 months and touched 107.68 marks.

A daily close below 107.68 will take the parity down towards 107.43, 107.09 and 105.72 levels.

On the top side, initial resistance levels are seen at 109.68, 111.23, and 112.60 marks.



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