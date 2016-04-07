Brexit Fears are Dragging Down the Pound - BBH

Research Team at BBH, notes that the UK pound is off 2% against the dollar this month and a little more against the euro.



Key Quotes



“Brexit fears seem to offer a better explanation that trying to link sterling's weakness with yen strength. The Dutch handily rejected the associational agreement with Ukraine yesterday, and eurosceptics throughout Europe are celebrating. There does not appear to be negative fallout for the Dutch market in response, but rather the implications are seen adding to the EU governance challenge.”





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