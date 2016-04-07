Market analysis

Oil prices continued to rise, pushing US stocks and the collapse of the meeting April 17 large major manufacturers, during the production of frozen consultations. Many oil industry analysts are skeptical, because the price increase will only be led by the bearish trend in the 2016 episode. The market, however, a positive response: during the Asian session, Japan and Australia stock markets registered increases, especially in the energy sector. Stronger yen weakened Japan gains, but the Nikkei and Topix index closed higher, however, due to the ASX200. The Hang Seng Index ended in a draw, while the Shanghai Composite Index and Shenzhen Composite down.

Weak dollar still remains the Fed's decision to postpone the impact of rising interest rates in the summer, only when the conditions are right. Read FOMC Minutes it seems clear that the Commission is concerned that the instability of the global economy could jeopardize the US economic growth.

All eyes, especially for those who invest in the currency of the meeting and the European Central Bank Mario Draghi speech scheduled for today. Although the Governor surprise seize market habits, this time may not be enough room to maneuver. For the euro, therefore, actions and European indices, which may affect the actual exchange rate fluctuation risk.