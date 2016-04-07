CAD Shorts Cut, AUD Longs Increased – Deutsche Bank

Research Team at Deutsche Bank, lists down the commitments of traders report for the week ended on Tuesday, March 29, 2016.



Key Quotes



“Interest Rates: Speculators increased their net shorts in Eurodollar and Treasury futures by $2.3 billion to -$45.9 billion in ten-year Treasury equivalents. Specs turned net short in TY futures by 17K contracts, selling 67K contracts over the week. They also increased their net shorts in Eurodollar futures by 56K contracts. However, they pared 51K contracts from their net short positions in FV and added 10K contracts to their net longs in US for the seventh straight week to 60K contracts, the highest level since May 2014.



 ED contracts decreased 56K to -383K

 TU contracts decreased 2K to -114K

 FV contracts increased 51K to -163K

 TY contracts decreased 67K to -17K

 US contracts increased 10K to 60K

 WN contracts unchanged at -102K



FX: Specs pared 9K contracts from their net shorts in CAD futures, while increased their net longs in AUD by 5K contracts. They also removed 2K contracts from their EUR net shorts.



Commodities: Specs sold 9K and 5K contracts in copper and silver futures, respectively. However, they were more bullish in gold futures as they bought 11K contracts for the tenth straight week, taking their net long positions to 190K contracts, a level last seen in January 2015.



Equities: Specs cut their net shorts in S&P 500 e-mini by 24K contracts and added 13K contracts to their net longs in Nasdaq mini futures over the week. They were neutral in Nikkei futures.”





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)



