FXWIREPRO: AUD/CAD Rises from Lows of 0.9897, Finds Strong Resistance at 0.9950

AUD/CAD downside on Tuesday found support by the daily cloud, currently spanning 0.9778 to 0.9884.

downside on Tuesday found support by the daily cloud, currently spanning 0.9778 to 0.9884. The pair took support by cloud top at 0.9893 and edged higher to currently trade around 0.9941 levels.

Momentum studies on daily charts are neutral, the pair is extending range trade between 1.0053 and 0.9864.

Immediate support is seen at 0.9919 (Mar 9th lows), 0.99 and then 0.9984 (daily cloud top).

On the flipside, immediate resistance is seen at 0.9946 (5-DMA), 0.9949 (10-DMA) ahead of strong trendline support at 1.0004.

Momentum studies neutral, technical indicators are inconclusive, we prefer to remain on the sidelines for now.





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