FXWIREPRO: NZD/CAD Faces Strong Resistance Around 0.9020, Good to Sell on Rallies

Major resistance 0.9020

Major support -0.8850

The pair has recovered till 0.89699 after making a low of 0.8877. It is currently trading around 0.89455.

Short term trend is weak as long as resistance 0.9020 holds.

Any break above 0.9020 will take the pair to next level 0.9060/0.9115.The minor resistance is around 0.8960.

On the lower side major support is around 0.8850 (Mar 28th low) and break below targets 0.8820/0.8750.The minor support is around 0.8870.



It is good to sell on rallies around 0.8965-70 with SL around 0.9020 for the TP of 0.8850/0.8755.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com





