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FXWIREPRO: NZD/CAD Faces Strong Resistance Around 0.9020, Good to Sell on Rallies
- Major resistance 0.9020
- Major support -0.8850
- The pair has recovered till 0.89699 after making a low of 0.8877. It is currently trading around 0.89455.
- Short term trend is weak as long as resistance 0.9020 holds.
- Any break above 0.9020 will take the pair to next level 0.9060/0.9115.The minor resistance is around 0.8960.
- On the lower side major support is around 0.8850 (Mar 28th low) and break below targets 0.8820/0.8750.The minor support is around 0.8870.
It is good to sell on rallies around 0.8965-70 with SL around 0.9020 for the TP of 0.8850/0.8755.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com