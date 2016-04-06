FXWIREPRO: NZD/CAD Faces Strong Resistance Around 0.9020, Good to Sell on Rallies
Analytics & Forecasts

FXWIREPRO: NZD/CAD Faces Strong Resistance Around 0.9020, Good to Sell on Rallies

6 April 2016, 07:56
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
130

FXWIREPRO: NZD/CAD Faces Strong Resistance Around 0.9020, Good to Sell on Rallies

  • Major resistance 0.9020 
  • Major support -0.8850 
  • The pair has recovered till 0.89699 after making a low of 0.8877. It is currently trading around 0.89455. 
  • Short term trend is weak as long as resistance 0.9020 holds. 
  • Any break above 0.9020 will take the pair to next level 0.9060/0.9115.The minor resistance is around 0.8960. 
  • On the lower side major support is around 0.8850 (Mar 28th low) and break below targets 0.8820/0.8750.The minor support is around 0.8870.

It is good to sell on rallies around 0.8965-70 with SL around 0.9020 for the TP of 0.8850/0.8755.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com


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