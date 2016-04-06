Former BOJ Official: Little Possibility of Intervention to Curb Strong Yen

In an interview via Bloomberg on Wednesday, Tohru Sasaki, head of Japan markets research at JPMorgan and a former official at the BOJ, said that the BOJ intervention is less likely to restrict the recent yen’s appreciation.



Key Quotes:



Little possibility of intervention to curb strong yen



There are fundamental flows strengthening the yen



Intervention to counter it would be ineffective



It’s difficult for Japan to intervene ahead of the G7 meeting in May





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

