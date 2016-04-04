UK CFOs see Brexit as the Greatest Short-term Risk for Businesses - Deloitte

According to the latest Deloitte CFO survey published on Monday, UK large firms see Brexit risks as the biggest hurdle to investments, while a majority of the CFOs believes Britain should hold EU’s membership.



Key Findings from the Survey:



Support among the CFOs for the UK to remain inside the EU increased to 75%, up from 62% measured in the previous quarter



The EU scores high marks with CFOs for its beneficial effects on UK exports, inward investment and financial services



Apart from Brexit concerns, the respondents remained wary over prolonged deflation, economic slowdown risks in the Euroland, while demand deficiency in the British economy in the UK also remained one of the risk factors



The risk of rising interest rates receded over the first quarter of this year, partly reflecting dovish messages coming from both the Bank of England and the US Federal Reserve.





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

