New Zealand’s PM Key: Yellen Doesn’t See an Enormous Amount of Pressure to Raise Rates in a Hurry

Speaking at a press conference, New Zealand PM John Key commented on the Fed interest rates stance.



Key Quotes:



The general view out of the US is that they were reasonably confident about their own economy but that there's just a few unknown factors in terms of global headlines



We met with Janet Yellen and she reaffirmed what she's been saying publicly that she doesn't see core inflation as being strong at the moment. I don't think she sees an enormous amount of pressure to be raising rates in a hurry.





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