Economy Seems To Be Looking Up; Will Market Respond?

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Friday’s jobs numbers, the closely watched data that can provide a deeper look into the economy, were mostly good, and while the markets took some time to digest them, they initially reacted well. Will that happen again this week? Markets also cheered a better-than-expected jump in activity at U.S. manufacturing companies, which have been an economic laggard for more than six months. Anemic growth abroad, the strong dollar and flopping oil costs were the culprits of an industry sector that analysts hope is now showing some signs of stability. The Institute of Supply Manufacturing tracked its index at 51.8%, up from ... READ MORE