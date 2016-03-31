Eurozone: Mar CPI is Expected at -0.1% y/y - Westpac

Sean Callow, Research Analyst at Westpac, suggests that the Eurozone Mar CPI is expected at -0.1% y/y though core is seen to tick up to 0.9%.



Key Quotes



“NY Fed president Dudley speaks on financial crises with text and audience Q&A expected. However, this is likely to be less market sensitive than usual given Yellen’s speech earlier this week. Evans speaks yet again, to Bloomberg Radio. Data is limited to initial jobless claims and Mar Chicago PMI. Consensus for Canada Jan GDP is a rise to 0.3% m/m.”





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