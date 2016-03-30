US: Focus will be on the ADP Employment – Deutsche Bank

Research Team at Deutsche Bank, suggests that in the US the focus will be on the ADP employment change reading for March as a prelude for the Friday employment report, with market expectations currently sitting at 195k.



Key Quotes



“Away from this it’s fairly quiet although we are due to hear from Chicago Fed President Evans (at 6.00pm BST) where he is expected to speak in NY on the economy and monetary policy, with Q&A scheduled for after.”





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

