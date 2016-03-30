ECB's Weidmann Warns Against Brexit

In an interview to Germany's Funke Mediengruppe, published via Reuters on Wednesday, ECB policymaker and Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann issued a warning against Britain’s exit from EU.



The referendum is scheduled on June 23 on whether Britain should remain in the EU.



Key Quotes:



Both the euro zone and Great Britain have enjoyed economic gains from the internal market



Europe would lose an important voice for competition and free trade if Britain were to exit the EU



Already the uncertainty of a possible exit is a burden on the economy, the British one to be precise





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

