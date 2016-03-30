FXWIREPRO: South African Rand Hits Fresh 3-Month High Against US Dollar, Good to Sell on Rallies
Analytics & Forecasts

FXWIREPRO: South African Rand Hits Fresh 3-Month High Against US Dollar, Good to Sell on Rallies

30 March 2016, 11:35
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
143

FXWIREPRO: South African Rand Hits Fresh 3-Month High Against US Dollar, Good to Sell on Rallies

  • USD/ZAR is currently trading around 14.9240. 
  • It made intraday high at 15.22 and low at 14.89 levels. 
  • South Africa's rand breaks through 15.0000 marks for first time since late December after Yellen's dovish comments. 
  • Intraday bias remains bearish for the moment. 
  • A daily close below 14.83 will drag the parity down towards key supports at 14.53/14.31 levels. 
  • Alternatively, reversal from key support levels will take the parity up to test key resistances at 15.22/15.42/15.92 levels.

We prefer to take short position in USD/ZAR around 15.00, stop loss 15.22 and target 14.53 levels.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

#Fxwirepro, Against US Dollar, South African Rand, Good to Sell on Rallies, Hits Fresh 3-Month High