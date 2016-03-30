FXWIREPRO: South African Rand Hits Fresh 3-Month High Against US Dollar, Good to Sell on Rallies

USD/ZAR is currently trading around 14.9240.

is currently trading around 14.9240. It made intraday high at 15.22 and low at 14.89 levels.

South Africa's rand breaks through 15.0000 marks for first time since late December after Yellen's dovish comments.

Intraday bias remains bearish for the moment.

A daily close below 14.83 will drag the parity down towards key supports at 14.53/14.31 levels.

Alternatively, reversal from key support levels will take the parity up to test key resistances at 15.22/15.42/15.92 levels.



We prefer to take short position in USD/ZAR around 15.00, stop loss 15.22 and target 14.53 levels.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

