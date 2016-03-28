Weekly Forex Forecast (March 28 – April 1, 2016)

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Not much changed last week for the EURUSD amid a lack of market-moving news and light holiday trade. This week doesn’t promise to be much more exciting given the Monday holiday for many banks and non-farm payroll on Friday. Markets have a tendency to move sideways into the highly-volatile event and this week promises to unfold in a similar manner. As for the technical landscape, former channel support near 1.1140 will likely attract a bid if tested while the 1.1210 handle should act as interim resistance. The tight quarters make trading the single currency against the greenback unfavorable at the moment. However, a break above or below one ... READ MORE