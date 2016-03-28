0
127
FXWIREPRO: Gold Breaks All the Key Supports and falls Below $1210, Intraday Bias Remains Bearish
- XAU/USD is currently trading around $1209 mark.
- It made intraday high at $1216 and low at $1208 levels.
- Gold opens flat at $1216 and falls after 3 -day holidays to $1208 marks.
- Intraday bias remains bearish for the moment
- A sustained break below $1208 will drag the parity down towards key support levels at $1202, $1195 and $1190 marks.
- Alternatively, a daily close above $1218 will turn the bias slightly bullish and take the parity towards key resistances around $1228, $1232 and $1247 levels.
We prefer to take long position in XAU/USD around $1210, stop loss $1207 and target $1218/$1222 marks.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com