FXWIREPRO: Gold Breaks All the Key Supports and falls Below $1210, Intraday Bias Remains Bearish

XAU/USD is currently trading around $1209 mark.

is currently trading around $1209 mark. It made intraday high at $1216 and low at $1208 levels.

Gold opens flat at $1216 and falls after 3 -day holidays to $1208 marks.

Intraday bias remains bearish for the moment

A sustained break below $1208 will drag the parity down towards key support levels at $1202, $1195 and $1190 marks.

Alternatively, a daily close above $1218 will turn the bias slightly bullish and take the parity towards key resistances around $1228, $1232 and $1247 levels.



We prefer to take long position in XAU/USD around $1210, stop loss $1207 and target $1218/$1222 marks.





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

