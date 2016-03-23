All Blogs / Market News / Currency All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Currency GBP/JPY Into Support Ahead of UK Retail Sales, Japanese CPI 23 March 2016, 16:07 Seth Dompreh 0 100 GBPJPY continues to trade within a descending technical formation with the pair testing support at 158.48. Here are the updated targets & invalidation levels ...Continue Reading Source To add comments, please log in or register CADCHF weekly — the widest gap on the panel is a tie on the oscillator Currency 40 1 Aurum Flow Matrix – A Simple Way to Read Gold Market Zones Metals 72 0 Install or Update Smart Easy Dashboard Market News 70 0 Bitcoin and Gold: Why These Two Assets Are Built for AI Automated Trading — And How to Exploit Both Currency 89 0 1 Asymmetric Alpha Generation and Algorithmic Liquidity Scaling: Why Bitcoin is the Ultimate Asset Class for Quantitative Currency 93 0 Why XAUUSD Technical Analysis Fails Market News 99 0 1 The Golden Dilemma: Why Gold Trading is Both the Holy Grail and the Ultimate Nightmare for Financial Markets Currency 126 0 Forex - Liquidation Zones Currency 114 0 $600 → $2,000+ in One Week: Live Proof from Apex Drawdown Zero (GBPJPY Results) My Trading 17 0 219 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 58 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) 51 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB