GBP/JPY Into Support Ahead of UK Retail Sales, Japanese CPI
Currency

GBP/JPY Into Support Ahead of UK Retail Sales, Japanese CPI

23 March 2016, 16:07
Seth Dompreh
Seth Dompreh
0
100
GBPJPY continues to trade within a descending technical formation with the pair testing support at 158.48. Here are the updated targets & invalidation levels ...Continue Reading