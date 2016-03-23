Pivot Points-Hourly
Market News

Pivot Points-Hourly

23 March 2016, 08:25
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
Mohammed Abdulwadud Soubra
0
155

Pivot Points-Hourly

Last Updated: Mar 23, 10:15 am +03:00


Symbol    S3    S2    S1    P    R1    R2    R3
EUR/USD1.116671.118191.11871.119711.120221.121231.12275
USD/JPY112.143112.241112.296112.339112.394112.437112.535
GBP/USD1.41471.416681.417591.418661.419571.420641.42262
USD/CHF0.972680.973750.974460.974820.975530.975890.97696
EUR/CHF1.090231.090911.091231.091591.091911.092271.09295
AUD/USD0.757790.759770.76060.761750.762580.763730.76571
USD/CAD1.304251.30621.307431.308151.309381.31011.31205
NZD/USD0.670310.671820.672330.673330.673840.674840.67635
EUR/GBP0.786510.787880.78840.789250.789770.790620.79199
EUR/JPY125.437125.617125.682125.797125.862125.977126.157
GBP/JPY158.927159.152159.258159.377159.483159.602159.827
CHF/JPY114.964115.092115.136115.22115.264115.348115.476
GBP/CHF1.378721.38081.382051.382881.384131.384961.38704
USD/SEK8.209788.223398.2328.2378.245618.250618.26422
USD/NOK8.388078.399478.406938.410878.418338.422278.43367
EUR/AUD1.461611.465761.467711.469911.471861.474061.47821
EUR/CAD1.459161.462091.463411.465021.466341.467951.47088
AUD/CAD0.993780.995180.995820.996580.997220.997980.99938
AUD/JPY85.16485.37385.4685.58285.66985.79186
CAD/JPY85.5285.68785.75885.85485.92586.02186.188

Pivot Points are widely used by day traders to quickly determine where forex market sentiment may change between bullish and bearish. Pivot Points are also commonly used to find likely Support and Resistance levels.

  • Pivot Points are calculated using the Open, High, Low, and Close prices for the previous period. So, today's Pivot Points use yesterday's Open, High, Low, and Close values.
  • The Trading Day begins and ends at 5pm New York Time.