FXWIREPRO: AUD/JPY Breaks Minor Trendline Resistance at 85.40, Good to Buy Dips

RBA more cautious about talking down the AUD which partly disaapointed Aussie bears.

more cautious about talking down the AUD which partly disaapointed Aussie bears. Governor Steven’s comments had only a limited impact on the Aussie which has continued to strengthen taking AUD/JPY to session highs at 85.87.

The pair has on Tuesday broken above minor trendline resistance at 85.40, but is struggling to extend gains on the day, Doji formation seen in the Asian session.

Strong resistance for the pair is seen at 85.87 (Mar 17th high), breaks above can see upside till 86.35 levels.

Weekly charts show bullish momentum for the pair, daily cloud offers strong support on the downside, weakness to resume only on breaks below cloud top at 84.15.



Recommendation: Good to buy dips around 85.50, SL: 85, TP: 85.87/86.15/86.35



The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

