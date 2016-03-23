FXWIREPRO: AUD/NZD Hits Key Resistance at 1.1298, Intraday Bias Remains Bullish

AUD/NZD is currently trading around 1.1306 levels.

Pair made intraday high at 1.1309 and low at 1.1269 marks.

Intraday bias remains bullish for the moment.

Pair fails to fall below key support at 1.1148 and dragged the parity up around 1.1300 levels.

A daily close below 1.1148 will take the parity down towards 1.10 marks.

On the other side, a sustained close above key resistance at 1.1298 will drag the parity up towards 1.1590 marks.



We prefer to take long position in AUD/NZD only above 1.1317, stop loss 1.1189 and target 1.1392/ 1.1590 marks.



The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com

