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FXWIREPRO: AUD/NZD Hits Key Resistance at 1.1298, Intraday Bias Remains Bullish
- AUD/NZD is currently trading around 1.1306 levels.
- Pair made intraday high at 1.1309 and low at 1.1269 marks.
- Intraday bias remains bullish for the moment.
- Pair fails to fall below key support at 1.1148 and dragged the parity up around 1.1300 levels.
- A daily close below 1.1148 will take the parity down towards 1.10 marks.
- On the other side, a sustained close above key resistance at 1.1298 will drag the parity up towards 1.1590 marks.
We prefer to take long position in AUD/NZD only above 1.1317, stop loss 1.1189 and target 1.1392/ 1.1590 marks.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com