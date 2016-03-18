GBP/JPY Recovers but Still Down for the Week

The pound is recovering across the board for the second day in a row and versus the yen continues to move off 2-week lows that reached on Thursday. GBP/JPY climbed recently to 161.77, reaching the highest level since Tuesday.



Currently is trading at 161.50/60, 260 pips above yesterday’s but still more than 200 pips below the level it had a week ago. The pound is about to post a weekly loss after rising during the previous two weeks.



GPB/JPY recovery halted



The pair during February dropped below 155.00 to 2-year lows. Brexit fears and a stronger yen in the market weakened GPB/JPY. From those levels, it is recovering amid an improving global financial outlook, but Brexit fear remain and could limit the recovery.



From a technical perspective, the key medium-term resistance is located around the 164.00 area (Jan low / March high); a break higher could trigger another leg higher. On the opposite direction, the area around 160.00 has become an import at short-term support: a daily close below could open the doors for a test of 2016 lows.





(Market News Provided by FXstreet)

